Christopher Nolan says ‘no’ to directing more superhero movies

Los Angeles, July 19 Christopher Nolan has confirmed that he will not be directing any more superhero movies, as he has little interest in the genre right now.

During a podcast, YouTuber HugoDecrypte asked Nolan straight-up if he would make “another superhero movie.” Nolan bluntly answered, “No.”

As reported by 'Variety', the question came during a speed round in which the YouTuber also asked the acclaimed filmmaker if he “could make a TV show one day.” Nolan straight-up answered saying “no.” However, concerning the subject of ‘Star Wars’ he wasn’t as definitive when asked if he would want to direct a movie based on the popular space opera sci-fi franchise.

In a recent interview with 'The Telegraph', Nolan lamented over what he perceives to be the big production houses missing the key points of cinema that constitute its very essence. In his eyes, the studios mistake cinema for plot and not its audiovisual elements.

“Whether for budgetary reasons or reasons of control, studios now look at a screenplay as a series of events and say, ‘This is the essence of what the film is.’ And that’s completely at odds with how cinema developed, right from the Lumiere brothers’ train pulling into the station, as a pure audiovisual experience,” Nolan said. “But it’s a very popular fallacy -- sometimes with critics as well, quite frankly -- that all that matters is the scale of the story being told.”

“People will tell you that the success of ‘Star Wars’ had nothing to do with its visual effects, and it was all down to its great story,” Nolan continued. “But, I mean, clearly that’s not the case. It is indeed a great story, but it’s also an incredible visual and aural experience.

“So this willful denial of what movies actually are has set in. People will say, ‘Why would you have to see something like 'Aftersun' on the big screen?’ But of course you have to. It also plays wonderfully on TV, but that’s not the point.”

