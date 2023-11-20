CISF held two Kyrgyzstan Nationals with medicines worth 25 Lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], November 20 : The Central Industrial Security Force detected a huge quantity of medicines worth approximately Rs 25 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Monday.

In a statement, CISF informed that at about 11:50 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of two foreign passengers at the check-in area of IGI Airport Terminal 3, who were carrying five big trolley bags.

On suspicion, both passengers, later identified as Akobirkhom Sainabiev and Temirlan Buteshov (Kyrgyzstan Nationals), were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their baggage.

On screening their trolley bags through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images inside all five trolley bags.

On physical checking, a huge quantity of medicines (Regapen 300 mg capsules) of an approximate value of INR 25 lakh was detected.

During the inquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines.

Later, the matter was reported to senior officers of the CISF and customs officials.

Following the inquiry, both passengers and the detected medicines were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor