Civil martial law imposed, judiciary stripped of independence: Altaf Hussain

London [UK], November 10 : Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has issued a powerful critique of recent amendments to Pakistan's constitution and judiciary laws, declaring these moves an imposition of "civil martial law."

During the 148th MQM study circle broadcast on social media, Hussain condemned the swift passage of amendments by the National Assembly and Senate, following the 26th constitutional amendment, arguing that these steps have dismantled judicial independence by placing the judiciary firmly under government control.

Hussain warned that the lack of open debate on these amendments demonstrates a "deep-seated disregard for parliamentary values," reducing Pakistan's judiciary to a "mausoleum of justice." His remarks come amid increasing concerns over recent judiciary-related amendments, including a controversial change in the structure of the Supreme Court.

The amendment has increased the number of judges from 17 to 34, which, according to Hussain, was an intentional move to pack the court with loyalists favourable to the government.

Among these changes, Hussain highlighted a newly formed constitutional bench that, contrary to protocol, is led by a fourth-ranked judge instead of the Chief Justice or senior-most judges, a move he claims aligns the judiciary more closely with the ruling elite's interests. This shift, he asserts, represents a blatant attempt to secure "government-friendly rulings," undermining the principle of impartiality.

Hussain did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan's ruling parties, labelling the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as "products of the military." He alleged that leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Zardari are perpetuating a legacy of military appeasement by enacting legal and constitutional changes that serve the interests of Pakistan's military establishment.

The MQM leader highlighted specific amendments to the Army Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act as emblematic of this trend. The amended Army Act now extends the term of the Chief of Army Staff, while changes to the Anti-Terrorism Act permit security forces to detain citizens for up to three months without judicial oversight.

Hussain argued that these adjustments effectively enable "enforced disappearances," raising alarm over what he sees as a drift toward authoritarianism under the guise of legality.

Warning of potential repercussions, Hussain likened this government-driven judiciary crackdown to past power struggles involving Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have vowed to continue seeking justice through the courts, despite 14 months of failed attempts to secure fair trials for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Khan has publicly called for a "revolution and peaceful protest," denouncing the situation as "a dictatorship disguised in democratic processes."

Hussain closed his address with an appeal for unity across Pakistan's political spectrum. He urged pro-democracy parties and the public to "set aside partisan interests and unite in the pursuit of a revolution," stressing that the crisis is far-reaching and transcends traditional political divides.

