Civil war threatens Yemen's prestigious honey industry

Sanaa, Aug 7 Renowned globally for its unique flavour and quality, Yemeni honey has been a source of pride for the country. But beekeepers say they are struggling to maintain production amid a complex set of challenges.

"The war has severely restricted our movement and driven up fuel costs, making it difficult to transport beehives," said Abdu Omar Hashem, a beekeeper from Hajjah province in north-western Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognised government out of the capital Sanaa.

Traditional Yemeni beekeeping relies on nomadic practices, with beekeepers following seasonal flower blooms. However, the conflict has made this impossible due to the presence of unexploded ordnance and landmines.

"Unjust logging of bee pastures is another major problem," said Hashem, calling on authorities to address the issue to prevent a decline in honey production.

Muntasir Al-Auadhy, a honey exporter, said that falling export demand, caused by economic sanctions imposed on Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas, has also hit the industry.

"Among the challenges we experience is the exportation downfall that led to the local market recession," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the civil war began in 2014, Yemen exported over 2,000 tonnes of honey annually. Yemen's honey production was 2.6 million tonnes in 2013, but plummeted to barely 1,500 tonnes in 2023, according to official data from the internationally recognized government in Aden.

Yemen's diverse climate and terrain give rise to a rich tapestry of honey varieties, many of which are considered among the world's finest. Cherished by locals as "liquid gold," Yemeni honey boasts a history spanning at least 3,000 years and commands premium prices globally.

