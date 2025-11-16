Clashes erupt in Mexico City during Gen-Z-led protests against crime, corruption

Mexico City [Mexico], November 16 : The wave of Generation Z protests against the government's unaccountability has now reached the Western Hemisphere, as clashes broke out in Mexico City, with thousands participating in protests, demanding action against rising crime, corruption, and systemic impunity.

According to Al Jazeera, the protest organised by the members of Generation Z saw demonstrators, including people of various age groups, such as older activists from opposition parties and supporters of the late Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot dead at a public Day of the Dead event earlier this month.

Demonstrations stated that the protest was triggered by Manzo's death to call out the current government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, for mismanagement of crime and rising corruption, angered by systemic impunity and failures in public security, Al Jazeera reported.

In Mexico City, a group of hooded protesters reportedly tore down fences near the National Palace, the residence of President Sheinbaum, prompting a confrontation with riot police who deployed tear gas.

Pablo Vazquez, Mexico City's Public Safety Secretary, said around 100 police officers were injured, including 40 requiring hospital treatment, while 20 civilians were also hurt, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Vazquez added that 20 people were arrested and another 20 referred for administrative offences. Media reports stated that police chased and beat protesters at the Zocalo plaza before dispersing the remaining demonstrators.

The protest, organised by the group "Generation Z Mexico", claims to be non-partisan and represents Mexican youth frustrated with violence, corruption, and abuse of power.

However, some Gen-Z social media influencers withdrew their support ahead of the protests, while public figures including former President Vicente Fox and businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego voiced backing for the marches, as reported by Al Jazeera.

President Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of attempting to infiltrate the movement and using social media bots to boost turnout.

The protests mirror global trends, as Gen-Z activists have staged demonstrations this year in countries such as Nepal in Asia and Madagascar in Africa, against inequality, corruption, and government failures.

Sheinbaum, in office since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70 per cent but has faced criticism over her administration's handling of crime, highlighted by the assassination of Mayor Manzo.

Supporters of Manzo also held marches in towns across Michoacan, with some travelling to Mexico City to join the demonstrations.

