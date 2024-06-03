Claudia Sheinbaum elected first woman President of Mexico

New Delhi, June 3 Mexico's National Electoral Institute, on Sunday, announced Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the ruling Morena party, the winner of the presidential elections.

Sheinbaum is projected as the winner with 58.3 to 60.7 per cent of the votes, reports Al Jazeera.

The first woman to be elected president of Mexico took to her X handle and expressed gratitude. She posted in Spanish, which translates as: "This is the triumph of the people of Mexico, of the peaceful revolution of consciences and the recognition of our people that the mandate to continue and advance with the Fourth Transformation of Public Life in Mexico is clear."

Sheinbaum clinched victory by defeating her nearest rival Xochitl Galvez, who was representing a coalition of largely conservative parties.

Sheinbaum is set to succeed outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also her mentor.

