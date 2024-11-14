Dubai [UAE], November 14 : "Clearly embarked on journey towards Viksit Bharat": Jaishankar at Symbiosis's Dubai campus inauguration

Jaishankar said that India is headed towards 'Viksit Bharat', or developed India. The idea requires the support of well-wishers, of them, UAE is the foremost, he said.

"We are now clearly embarked on the journey towards a Viksit Bharat. It is an endeavour that will require well-wishers and partners. The UAE ranks foremost among them. Those of you who have the privilege of studying here should appreciate that something more than education is on offer. You are concurrently experiencing a friendship and an exposure that will give you a special ability to deal with the world and advance our national interests," he said.

Jaishankar while addressing the audience at the inauguration of Symbiosis University's International campus in Dubai spoke about how India is internationalising its educational system and preparing for a global workplace.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to join Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak in inaugurating Dubai Campus of Symbiosis International University. Spoke about how a rising India is internationalising its education system and preparing for a global workplace. Confident that today's inauguration will foster greater collaboration and linkages between India and UAE."

Jaishankar said that the university would allow its students to be a good part of human resource.

"I sometimes try to put myself in your shoes. At this age and stage, what is most important to you is your peer group and your immediate family. At the same time, you all have developed great community awareness and have a strong devotion to your nation. These multiple levels of sentiments are reinforcing. A commitment to achieve excellence never ends as an individual objective. It is a competitive spirit that motivates all around you, contributes to a larger collective spirit and forges a national character. Every society ultimately draws strength from the quality of its human resources and believe me, by fully utilizing the opportunities that the University offers, you too will make your contribution," he said.

He said that education will help people to be ready for the future, which would be an era of AI, chips, etc.

"India today needs to prepare for the global workplace. Equally, it has to be ready for the era of AI, chips, electric mobility, clean and green technologies, renewable energy, space and drones. It also has to manage the growth of these possibilities, by making them employment-centric and market viable. And while doing so, it has to continuously communicate - amongst ourselves and to the world - the benefits of our contemporary direction to society. Your education can ready you for all these tasks; in fact, they are different dimensions of an integral whole," he said.

Jaishankar further congratulated everyone on the inauguration and wished for success.

"I congratulate you all on this occasion. And I convey my sincerest wishes for your individual and institutional success," he said.

