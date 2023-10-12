Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives three honors at Middle East Management Excellence Awards 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, achieved a triple award win at the Middle East Management Excellence Awards 2023.

The three honorary award-winning categories include Executive of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Team of the Year. The inaugural programme of these awards celebrates the region's most exceptional business leaders and organisations, and receiving multiple accolades is a testament to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's commitment to excellence.

Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "I credit our fundamental pillars of care, dedication to patient-first philosophy and unwavering commitment to quality and safety, as the guiding force behind Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's delivery of world-class care. These have been instrumental in achieving success in various areas, including advancing research to support Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a life sciences hub and introducing cutting-edge technologies for complex care."

Named Executive of the Year, Guzman's leadership has driven Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to become a leader in the healthcare ecosystem of the Middle East region. His emphasis on delivering patient-centric care, building a robust culture of excellence and upholding the highest benchmark in quality and safety have led Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to be ranked UAE and GCC's number one hospital in Newsweek's 2023 World's Best Hospitals list.

Usman Ahmad, Department Chair of Thoracic Surgery in the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute, earned the Innovator of the Year Award for revolutionising treatment of end-stage lung diseases like chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) through lifesaving surgeries such as pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA).

The hospital performed the UAE's first pulmonary thromboendarterectomy under his guidance which is offered by only a few hospitals worldwide.

The Team of the Year Award was presented to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Access Task Force for its exceptional work in improving patient access, delivery of healthcare and operational excellence. Some of its successful projects include creation of an embedded Contact Centre model, a Telehub system, that helped cut patient inquiry response time by 92 per cent and rollout of the Template Optimisation Project that led to a 25 per cent boost in Contact Centre appointment scheduling, and 52 per cent rise in new patient appointments.

The winners of the Middle East Management Excellence Awards were presented during a special awards ceremony held on October 11 in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

