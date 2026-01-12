Close cooperation between Indian, German economies important for humanity: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the importance of close economic cooperation between India and Germany, stating that such collaboration is vital not only for the two nations but for humanity as a whole.

Addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the latter's official visit to India, PM Modi highlighted the deep historical and philosophical ties between the two countries and noted that the German Chancellor's visit coincided with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

"It is a happy coincidence that Swami Vivekananda himself built the bridge of philosophy, knowledge, and faith between India and Germany. Today, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit is providing new energy, new confidence, and new dimensions to that very bridge," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi noted that this marks Chancellor Merz's first visit to India and to Asia since assuming office, calling it a strong reflection of the importance the German leader attaches to relations with India.

He also expressed gratitude for Merz's "personal attention and commitment" to strengthening bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister further noted the timing of the visit, stating that the German Chancellor's visit comes at a significant moment in India-Germany relations, as both nations have marked 25 years of Strategic Partnership and 75 years of diplomatic relations.

"This is his first visit to India, and indeed to Asia, as Chancellor. This is strong evidence of the importance he attaches to relations with India. I express my sincere gratitude to him for his personal attention and commitment," the Prime Minister said.

"Chancellor Merz's visit is taking place at a special time. Last year, we celebrated 25 years of our strategic partnership, and this year we are also marking 75 years of our diplomatic relations. These milestones are not merely chronological achievements; they are symbols of our shared ambitions, mutual trust, and ever-strengthening cooperation," he added.

Highlighting economic ties, PM Modi underscored the deepening bilateral engagement, noting that bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, surpassing USD 50 billion, and that over 2,000 German companies have long-standing presences in India.

"Close cooperation between the economies of countries like India and Germany is important for all of humanity. Growing trade and investment ties have injected new energy into our strategic partnership," PM Modi said.

"This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the infinite possibilities available here," he added.

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

The German Chancellor is in India from January 12 to January 13. On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.

Prior to the joint press conference, PM Modi and Merz held delegation-level talks at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany as the leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility and explored collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development.

PM Modi, earlier, warmly welcomed the German Chancellor to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.

Following this, both leaders jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India. They were also seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27.

