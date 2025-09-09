"Closely monitoring" situation in Nepal: India asks its nationals to exercise caution

New Delhi [India], September 9 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the authorities in the neighbouring country.

The ministry also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement read.

At least 19 people were killed and over 200 people were injured during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal triggered by a social media ban. The ban was lifted by the government late last night.

Protests however resumed this morning with agitators defying curfew.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari today resigned from his post, condemning Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post.

His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday.

Kathmandu Post cited Adhikari's resignation letter in which he stated that "instead of recognising citizens' natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, moving the country towards authoritarianism rather than democracy."

Youths at Kalanki burned tyres today protesting the deaths during yesterday. The protesters blocked the main road, demanding accountability from the authorities. Police were deployed to control the crowd, but tensions remained high, The Kathmandu Post reported.

