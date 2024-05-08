"Closing of Kerem Shalom, Rafah set back delivery of humanitarian assistance": US

Washington, DC [US], May 8 : The US on Tuesday (local time) said that the closure of Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossing amid the Israeli offensive in the region has set back the delivery of humanitarian assistance, which has functioned as the main entry point for the aid deliveries to Gaza.

In a US State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Certainly, the closing of Kerem Shalom and the closing of Rafah set back the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Now, to some extent, the full answer to that question depends on what happens next and whether they're quickly reopened. And Israel has committed to reopening Kerem Shalom tomorrow - we're working to make sure that that actually happens - so humanitarian assistance can continue to come through."

He responded to a media query on how the closure of crossings impacts the humanitarian situation in the area, keeping in mind the near-famine-like conditions there.

However, Miller clarified by saying that "Kerem Shalom didn't close just because of an action by Israel; it closed because it was bombed by Hamas."

"We want to see it reopened as soon as possible. They've said they'll do it tomorrow. Same thing with Rafah. They said that Rafah will reopen for the delivery of fuel, which is incredibly important for the desalinization of water, it's incredibly important to fueling the trucks that deliver humanitarian assistance once it's inside Gaza, and it's incredibly important for running bakeries that deliver bread for the population there that needs it so much," Miller said, adding that the US would like to see it "fully reopened."

As the State Department spokesperson further went on to speak, he noted that Rafah is also an entry point for humanitarian workers that come in, and a point of exit for those who come out of the crossing.

"It is the entry point for humanitarian workers that come in. It is the exit point for people that come out of Rafah. So it's important that gate be open not just for the delivery of humanitarian assistance but so that humanitarian workers can come in and out of Gaza to do the important work that they do every day," Miller added.

The tensions escalated with multiple airstrikes on Rafah early Tuesday, resulting in casualties and injuries, as reported by the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA confirmed eight deaths in two separate attacks on Rafah, although the precise timeline remains unclear. Rafah's Kuwait hospital reported receiving 11 deceased individuals, according to a Facebook post in the early hours of Tuesday local time.

Amid mounting airstrikes, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reaffirmed on Monday the continuation of military operations in Rafah to "exert military pressure on Hamas."

The Israeli military, last week, had announced that it has closed the Karem Abu Salem gate, also known as the Kerem Shalom crossing, to aid convoys. The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed the attack targeted a group of Israeli forces near the border.

The Israeli army said it spotted 10 rockets fired from Gaza's southern city of Rafah into the area.

The crossing was one of the primary routes for supplies into the besieged Gaza Strip. In mid-December, Israeli authorities announced its reopening in response to rising US pressure and a severe humanitarian situation in Gaza.

