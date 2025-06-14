CND chair Shambhu S Kumaran meets UN Chief, discusses global drug challenges

New York [US], June 14 : Shambhu S Kumaran, Chairman of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), Indian Ambassador to Austria, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy reaffirmed CND's commitment to balanced, evidence-based, and collaborative responses to evolving global drug challenges

https://x.com/IndiainAustria/status/1933536279578423534

In a post on X, Permanent Mission of India, Vienna wrote, "Ambassador @shambhukumaran, Chair of @CND_tweets, met with H.E. @antonioguterres, Secretary-General @UN, in New York."

"Reaffirmed CND's commitment to balanced, evidence-based, and collaborative responses to evolving global drug challenges and discussed proposals to further strengthen institutional frameworks to address them," the post added.

In March, India took over the Chairmanship of the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the primary policy-making body for global drug-related matters.

India's Permanent Representative, Shambhu S Kumaran, chaired the 68th Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

"India's Permanent Representative, Amb @shambhukumaran, Chairs the 68th Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs. Reflects India's growing presence in multilateral fora and underscores its active role in shaping global policies on narcotic drugs," Permanent Mission of India, Vienna wrote on X.

The session has drawn around 2,000 delegates from over 150 countries, with notable participation from the Vice President of Bolivia, foreign ministers from Ecuador, Colombia, Turkmenistan, and senior officials from the Philippines, Italy, Uruguay, and Malta.

High-ranking government officials and drug law enforcement chiefs are leading several delegations.

India's inter-ministerial delegation includes representatives from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Department of Revenue, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and AIIMS.

As Chair, India is focused on bridging the gap between developing and developed nations by promoting inclusive and effective drug policies. Emphasising international cooperation and evidence-based strategies, India aims to steer discussions on combating illicit drug trafficking, tackling substance abuse, and addressing its socio-economic impacts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor