COAS Gen Dwivedi addresses UAE National Defence College officers, highlights evolving security challenges

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 6 : The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday addressed officers of the UAE National Defence College (NDC), focusing on the evolving global security environment and the changing nature of modern warfare.

According to a post on X by the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), General Dwivedi, in his address, highlighted how rapid technological advancements are reshaping contemporary conflicts and underscored the growing importance of technology in modern military operations.

He emphasised the role of senior military leadership, stressing that leaders must adapt to emerging challenges and guide their forces through increasingly complex security scenarios.

The Chief of Army Staff also underscored the importance of collaborative engagements, including strong bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation between India, the UAE, and other regional partners, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

General Dwivedi also noted that such cooperation is essential to advance regional and global peace and security.

General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of India's continued engagement to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties with friendly foreign countries.

On his arrival, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces.

The COAS also met with senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces, including the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, Major General Staff Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, and received briefings on the UAE Army's structure, roles, and capabilities.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, as part of his ongoing visit to the UAE, interacted with Major General Staff Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, UAE Land Forces. Discussions focused on enhancing positive military engagement, training convergence and advancing bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and UAE. The COAS also visited the Land Forces Museum, gaining insights into the rich history, traditions and military heritage of the UAE Land Forces," the ADGPI stated in a post on X on Monday.

These engagements aim to enhance further bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges, and strategic understanding between the two armed forces.

Following the visit to the UAE, the COAS will visit Sri Lanka from January 7 to January 8.

