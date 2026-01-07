COAS General Dwivedi pays tribute at IPKF Memorial in Colombo during official visit to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 7 : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official visit to the island nation, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Pawan.

According to a post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army on X, the wreath-laying ceremony was a moment of quiet remembrance and respect for the brave personnel who sacrificed in the service of peace, stability and regional harmony during the IPKF's deployment in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990.

The ADGPI noted that the IPKF Memorial stands as a lasting tribute to the valour, courage and professionalism of Indian Army troops who served under challenging circumstances during the mission and also commemorates the Army's role in peacekeeping operations and reflects the unwavering commitment to regional security and stability.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Lanka, paying solemn homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of peace, stability and regional harmony during Operation PAWAN," the post read.

"The IPKF Memorial honours the valour and supreme sacrifice of Indian Army troops during the IPKF's operations in Sri Lanka from 1987 to 1990. It stands as an enduring symbol of courage, professionalism and the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to peacekeeping and regional security," it added.

Operation Pawan, undertaken under the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord signed on 29 July 1987, marked India's first major overseas peacekeeping deployment. The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) entered Sri Lanka in August 1987, tasked with disarming the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and stabilising the Jaffna Peninsula. At its peak, the IPKF strength reached nearly 100,000 personnel, who operated in intense counter-insurgency conditions until March 1990.

The COAS is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka after completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will be there at the island nation from January 7 to January 8. His visit also comes against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, according to an official statement from the ADGPI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor