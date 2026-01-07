COAS General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Sri Lanka on January 7

New Delhi [India], January 7 : COAS General Upendra Dwivedi proceeded on an official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The COAS' visit to Sri Lanka underscores the strong commitment between the two countries to deepen ties. His visit also comes against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, according to an official statement from the ADGPI.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "General Upendra Dwivedi COAS, proceeded on an official visit to Sri Lanka today. The visit underscores the strong commitment of both nations to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas of shared interest and further strengthen bilateral Defence Cooperation. The visit takes place against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, reflecting India's enduring brotherhood with our steadfast partner."

Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah, under which New Delhi sent relief supplies and helped Colombo restore connectivity.

Recently, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka shared on Sunday that Indian Army Engineers have commenced launching a 100-ft Bailey Bridge in Kandy to restore connectivity in the region. The COAS' visit comes as part of India's continued engagement to strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties with friendly foreign countries.

Ministry of Defence had informed earlier that the COAS will visit Sri Lanka from 7-8 January. On arrival, the COAS will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army.

He will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary, and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building, and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College, Buttala, reflecting India's strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the MoD further said.

The visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia.

