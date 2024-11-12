Coast Guard Chief S Paramesh calls on India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, discusses maritime security

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 12 : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Chief Director General S Paramesh visited Sri Lanka on Monday and met with India's High Commissioner, Santosh Jha, to discuss ways to strengthen regional maritime security.

"@IndiaCoastGuard DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, #DGICG on his visit to #SriLanka called on HE Mr. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of #India in #SriLanka today. Discussions focused on strengthening regional maritime security, enhancing cooperation between maritime forces and fostering closer bilateral ties between #India and #SriLanka," the ICG wrote in a post on X.

During his visit, Director General Paramesh also met with Sri Lanka Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, to discuss enhancing the cooperation between the two maritime agencies.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, #DGICG called on Commander of #SriLanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera on his visit to #SriLanka and deliberated on enhancing the strong bonds of cooperation and collaboration between the two maritime agencies. This meeting underscores the importance of #India-#SriLanka maritime relations, mutual growth and strengthening of maritime defence," ICG wrote in another post on X.

Earlier, both nations held the 7th Annual High-Level Meeting (HLM) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational maritime crime and promote regional cooperation between the two nations.

This annual meeting was followed by institutionalised mechanisms as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both maritime agencies in May 2018.

The four-member ICG delegation was led by Director General S Paramesh of the Indian Coast Guard, while the SLCG side was led by Rear Admiral YR Serasinghe, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The high-level meeting underscored the commitment of both Coast Guards to jointly address maritime challenges while focusing on a range of contemporary regional maritime issues, including drug trafficking, marine pollution, safety of mariners, adoption of best practices, capacity-building programs and other collaborative arrangements.

The outcome of the meeting reiterates enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing these challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region. The 8th annual ICG-SLCG meeting will be hosted by the Indian Coast Guard in the year 2025.

On October 15, DG Paramesh Sivamani took over as the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The Flag Officer, during his illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments.

DG Paramesh Sivamani was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, and was subsequently posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor