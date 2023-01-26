Cold wave to hit central, eastern China

Beijing, Jan 26 A cold front will hit central and eastern China from Thursday to Saturday, bringing low temperatures and strong winds, the National Meteorological Centre said.

It will lead to temperature drops above 8 degrees Celsius in some regions, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

But temperatures rebounded Thursday morning remarkably as the previous cold wave ended, which reduced it in some regions lower than levels in previous years by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

The Centre forecast little precipitation in most regions from Thursday to Saturday, advising the public to pay attention to safety in using fire and electricity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor