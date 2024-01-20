Cold wave to sweep China

Beijing, Jan 20 The first cold snap of 2024 will hit a large area of China from Saturday until January 23, bringing gales and intense snowfall, the national observatory said.

The cold wave will sweep across the country's central and eastern regions, bringing drastic temperature drops of up to 14 degrees Celsius and ending an unseasonably warm period, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) as saying in its forecast.

Heavy snow and blizzards will also hit a large part of south China from January 21 to 22.

In the wake of the cold wave, the NMC on Saturday renewed a blue alert.

Affected by the cold wave, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Jilin, Liaoning, and many parts in southern China are expected to see temperatures declining up to 16 degrees Celsius from Saturday to January 23.

Most areas in central and eastern China will also experience strong winds due to the impact of the cold wave, the centre said.

Local governments and relevant departments are advised to take precautions against the cold wave, including some protective measures for tropical crops and aquatic products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor