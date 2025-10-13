"Collectively committed to advancing this relationship now and in long term": Canadian FM Anita Anand

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received in India spoke about affirmed that Canada stands committed along with India to further advance the relationship, both in present and the long term, especially when it comes to the mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

Anand made the remarks on Monday during her first official visit to India after taking charge as Canada's new Foreign Minister.

During the bilateral meeting on Monday, she affirmed, "Both of our governments agree on the importance of elevating the relationship going further. So the joint statement will discuss our mutual plans for re-engagement. It will inform Canadians and Indians alike that we are collectively committed to advancing this relationship now and in the long term, particularly when it comes to our mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific."

Anand in her talks with Jaishankar highlighted how the conversation between PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney laid the groundwork for the conversation presently between the two foreign ministers. She welcomed the cooperation and said, "Prime Minister Carney was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where they had a productive bilateral engagement, which very much informs the conversation that we are having here today. I want to suggest that the cooperation that we have seen from your side and is certainly very welcome. Today we'll be discussing the India Canada Joint Statement, which is comprehensive and covers a number of issues that will allow us to continue the work to elevate the bilateral relationship."

She highlighted the several areas of the relationship and underscored the importance of the dialogue between India and Canada.

"I appreciate the words you spoke relating to the security dialogue, which while we elevate the relationship in areas of critical minerals, energy, AI, and climate, to name a few, will continue. The meeting that our officials had relating to security and law enforcement just a few weeks ago here was very productive and that dialogue will continue. Both of our governments agree on the importance of those dialogues."

S Jaishankar in his remarks during the meeting underlined that New Delhi and Ottawa should forge stronger ties across length and breadth, not only to de-risk the international economy but also to shepherd the process of rebuilding bilateral cooperation.

He also underscored the importance of shared values and geopolitical convergence between the two democracies. "When we look at Canada, we see a complementary economy, another open society, and a partner that shares India's values of diversity and pluralism," he said.Foreign Minister Anand's visit, Jaishankar noted, offers a timely opportunity to review the evolving global landscape and strengthen India-Canada ties with a forward-looking agenda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor