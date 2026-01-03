Colombia on high alert, calls for an urgent UN meeting on Venezuela

Bogota, Jan 3 Expressing deep concern over the US attacks on Venezuela, Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday called for an urgent UN meeting, calling for prohibition of the use or threat of force and peaceful settlement of international disputes.

In a post on X late Saturday afternoon, India time, Petro also said that Colombia is deploying forces at the border considering the tense situation in the region.

"We just finished the national security council meeting that started at 3 a.m. Public forces are being deployed to the border, along with all available assistance resources in case of a mass influx of refugees. The Colombian embassy in Venezuela is available to answer calls," said the Colombian President.

In an earlier statement, Petro asserted that the Government of the Republic of Colombia observes with deep concern the reports of explosions and "unusual aerial activity" recorded in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the resulting escalation of tension in the region.

"Colombia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or endanger the civilian population," said Petro.

He mentioned that Colombia adopts a position aimed at preserving regional peace and urgently calls for de-escalation, urging all parties involved to refrain from actions that deepen the confrontation and to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic channels.

"As a preventative measure, the National Government has implemented steps to protect the civilian population, preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any potential humanitarian or migration needs, in coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies," the Colombian leader stated.

He detailed that the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "must maintain open diplomatic channels" with the governments involved and will promote, in the appropriate multilateral and regional forums, initiatives aimed at the objective verification of the facts and the preservation of regional peace and security.

"The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation. May Bolívar protect the Venezuelan people and the people of Latin America," the statement added.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been "captured" and "flown out" of the country.

Taking to his social media platform 'Truth Social', Trump said, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."

He mentioned that this operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement, and further details will follow during a news conference at 11 a.m. (local time) at Mar-a-Lago.

Several large explosions were heard early Saturday in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

