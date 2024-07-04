Colombian president taps Juan Fernando Cristo as interior minister

Bogota, July 4 Colombian President Gustavo Petro welcomed Juan Fernando Cristo as head of the interior ministry, replacing Luis Fernando Velasco.

"We welcome Juan Fernando Cristo as minister of the interior, who will have the functions of promoting social reforms in Congress, coordinating compliance with the signed peace accord and building social and political bridges for the national agreement that promotes regulatory changes and use of constituent power," Petro said on X, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cristo, founder and president of the political party En Marcha, which was a component of the Historic Pact coalition that brought Petro to power, served as interior minister during Juan Manuel Santos' presidency. Cristo is known for his efforts to promote peace in the South American country.

A day earlier, Petro announced that Maria Constanza Garcia would assume the role of minister of transport. She is tasked with reactivating the railway system, one of the government's most ambitious projects.

In the coming days, Petro is expected to announce new ministerial appointments as part of a cabinet overhaul after his first two years in office. He stated that this move was necessary to strengthen his mandate and implement reforms in the country.

