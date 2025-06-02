Colorado Attack: 6 Injured After Suspect Throws Molotov Cocktails at Pro-Israel Group at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder

At least six people received burn injuries in a "targeted act of violence" at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, June 1. The incident occurred when a suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel protestors during the protest in support of hostages, said an FBI official. The attack took place at around 1.30 pm (local time), and three blocks of Pearl Street were evacuated, and the public was closed until 6 pm.

The suspect, who was identified as Mohammed Sabry Soliman (45), was arrested immediately, CBS News reported, quoting a special FBI agent, Mike Michalek. Before the attack, he chanted 'free Palestine' according to Michalek, who stated that this was a 'clear this is a targeted act of violence' and it is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows



He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent.







Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,…

A video him shouting at pro-Israeli protestors went viral on social media. He can be seen holding Molotov cocktail-like bottles in his hand. He was saying, “I can, I can.” Two sources said witnesses told investigators the suspect also allegedly yelled "End Zionist!" during the attack.

BREAKING: Several injured in what officials are describing as a “targeted terror attack” during Jewish community event in Boulder, Colorado pic.twitter.com/qT7J7act0W — BNO News (@BNONews) June 1, 2025

As per the police official, the victims of the attack are in the age group of 67-88. One of the protestor was seriously injured and being transported to the hospital. The people who were injured were outside the historic Boulder County Courthouse at 13th Street and Pearl Street.

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the incident as a terrorist attack and said around 3:30 p.m. that FBI agents were at the scene.

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," said US FBI Director Kash Patel.

"The @ODNIgov's National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground investigating the targeted terror attack against a weekly meeting of Jewish community members who had just gathered in Boulder, CO to raise awareness of the hostages kidnapped during Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Thank you to first responders and local authorities for your quick response and action," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

"I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis in a post on X.