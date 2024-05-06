Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony amid pro-Palestinian protests

New York [US], May 6 : Columbia University on Monday canceled its university-wide commencement ceremony planned for next week due to the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campus, a university official told CNN.

Pro-Palestinian protests across US universities erupted against the subsequent Israeli response in Gaza, with a reported death toll of over 34,000 Palestinians according to the health ministry.

A Columbia official told CNN that security concerns were one of the main reasons for the decision not to hold a large commencement ceremony for this year's graduating class.

In an announcement on Monday, Columbia said it decided to "forgo the university-wide ceremony" scheduled for the South Lawn of Morningside campus on May 15 and to relocate all school ceremonies. Further, Columbia said it plans to share details in the coming days about a "festive event" on May 15 that would allow graduates to come together to celebrate.

"Our students emphasised that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school's invited guest speakers," the university statement said. "As a result, we will focus our resources on those school ceremonies and on keeping them safe, respectful, and running smoothly."

The decision comes nearly a week after New York police arrested more than 200 protesters on campus last week.

After the arrests, Columbia said law enforcement will stay on campus to ensure safety through at least May 17.

According to CNN, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said the university did not "want to deprive thousands of students and their families and friends of a graduation celebration."

"Please recall that many in this graduating class did not get a celebration when graduating from high school because of the pandemic, and many of them are the first in their families to earn a university degree," Shafik said.

Following this, University of Southern California was the first to cancel its main commencement ceremony at the end of April, citing "new safety measures in place." As arrests unfolded and escalated across campus encampments last week, other universities are following suit.

Demands vary for these pro-Palestinian protests that have swept university campuses in recent weeks, but most demonstrators are calling for their schools to divest from companies and other entities that they say support or benefit from Israel's war in Gaza.

Harvard University warned protesters on Monday that those involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus face "involuntary leave" and may not be able to sit for exams.

"I write today with this simple message: The continuation of the encampment presents a significant risk to the educational environment of the University," Alan Garber, Harvard's interim president, wrote in an email to the Harvard community.

"Those who participate in or perpetuate its continuation will be referred for involuntary leave from their schools," Garber said.

Students placed on involuntary leave may not be able to sit for exams, may not reside in Harvard housing and "must cease to be present on campus until reinstated," the Harvard interim president said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor