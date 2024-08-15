Columbia University President resigns amid tensions over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

New York, Aug 15 Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation amid continuous tensions arising over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shafik's resignation took effect on Wednesday and Katrina Armstrong, CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, will serve as interim President, Xinhua news agency reported.

It has been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across the Columbia University community and "this period has taken a considerable toll on my family," said Shafik in her announcement.

Shafik has been under pressure in recent months as her handling of the encampment at Columbia University drew criticism on and off campus.

Together with three other officials from the university, Shafik testified before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on antisemitism on campus in April.

Columbia University started to restrict campus access starting from Monday, only allowing Columbia-affiliated persons to visit its campus.

As a British-American academic and economist, Shafik started to serve as the 20th president of Columbia University in July 2023.

Following her counterparts at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, Shafik is the third president of an Ivy League university to step down in the wake of campus protests over Gaza.

Shafik is expected to chair a review of the British government's approach to international development and how to improve capability, according to her announcement.

