Combination of 'glocal' factors expected to heat up inflation
By IANS | Published: October 8, 2022 11:21 AM 2022-10-08T11:21:04+5:30 2022-10-08T11:30:22+5:30
Chennai, Oct 8 Punching new holes, households are expected to tighten their belts as the inflation or prices ...
Chennai, Oct 8 Punching new holes, households are expected to tighten their belts as the inflation or prices of essentials and non-essentials are expected to rise in the coming months, said experts and the general public.
Broadly a combination of global and local
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app