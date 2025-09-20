Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation to US for trade talks on September 22

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Days after positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal during Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch's visit to India, a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side.

The delegation will take forward the discussions to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

"During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said on Saturday.

"In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on September 22, 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on Tuesday to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

A team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," Commerce and Industry Ministry had said in its release issued on Tuesday.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

A US Embassy Spokesperson said Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal today to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for a trade deal.

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs.

A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor