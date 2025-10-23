Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal holds talks with German counterpart on enhancing cooperation in trade

Berlin [Germany], October 23 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a productive meeting in Berlin on October 23 with German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Thursday.

This engagement follows their video conference on August 7, the statement said.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling. Goyal also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship.

Later, Goyal also chaired a Roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments. The Minister highlighted the opportunities offered by India and the measures taken by the Government of India to facilitate investments and ease of doing business. The discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

Later in the day, Goyal is scheduled to meet Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg and hold one-on-one discussions with CEOs of leading German companies, including Infineon Technologies, Schaeffler Group, Renk, Herrenknecht AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group.

The Minister's engagements continue on 24 October with a panel discussion at the Berlin Global Dialogue and further meetings with German industry associations.

