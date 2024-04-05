Commercial Bank International leads investment round in generative AI fintech

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 5 (ANI/WAM): Commercial Bank International (CBI) has announced its investment in zypl.ai, a fintech startup pioneering the application of generative AI in lending.

Commenting on zypl.ai, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of CBI, said, "Our partnership with zypl.ai, an innovative AI platform, signifies a strategic entry into using AI implementation for advanced credit scoring. By harnessing zypl.ai's synthetic data AI-powered algorithms, we're confident we can further enhance our operational efficiencies to ensure a swift and seamless lending experience.

He added, "Our work and investment with zypl.ai aligns well with our commitment to supporting innovation in the UAE and with our strategic ambition to partner with only the most innovative partners in the financial technology space." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor