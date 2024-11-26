'Committed to upholding communal harmony', says B'desh govt after jailing Hindu priest

Dhaka, Nov 26 Facing severe backlash from Hindus all over the world over the shocking arrest and jailing of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, the Bangladesh government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus went into a face-saving mode, asserting that it remains committed to "upholding communal harmony" in the country.

After being taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 4:30 pm Monday, Das was produced before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of Chittagong's 6th Metropolitan Magistrate around 10:30 am local time on Tuesday.

The judge, after rejecting his bail plea, sent the Hindu priest - associated with International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) - to jail.

Condemning the shocking developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that it has noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Das, who is also associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the broader context of continuing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, the MEA added, "This incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. Documented cases of arson, looting of minority homes and businesses, theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples are deeply troubling.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the ministry stated.

India also urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to peaceful assembly and expression.

Reacting to MEA's statement late Tuesday evening, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that it is a "matter concerning internal affairs" of Bangladesh.

"It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the Government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries," read a statement issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

It mentioned that India's statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the Bangladeshi government and the people in this regard.

"Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh. This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the local authorities in Chittagong are claiming that a lawyer was killed during a clash between police and followers of Das in the Chattogram Court Building area.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated that the interim government is deeply concerned over the "brutal killing" of 32-year-old advocate Saiful Islam Alif and the authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost.

However, local media quoted Hindu leaders denying any involvement in the lawyer's death.

"Kanchan Acharjee, a central leader of the Sammilita Jagaran Jote, denied the involvement of their organisation in the violence and the killing of the lawyer in Chattogram. He also demanded the authorities concerned carry out proper investigation into the killing and bring the culprits to book," reported Bangladesh's Daily Star.

