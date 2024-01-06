Committee for Protection of Journalists condemns harassment of female journalist for reporting Baloch protests in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 : The Committee for Protection of Journalists (CPJ) has strongly condemned the harassment of female journalist Fatima Razzaq who was covering Baloch protesters in Islamabad, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The international organisation CPJ stated that five plainclothes gunmen forcibly detained a female journalist while she was waiting for her bus in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

"The accused (Police) kept Fatima Razzaq in custody at gunpoint for forty minutes and asked her various questions about the activities of the Baloch Yakjetti Committee (BYC) in Islamabad and harassed her," the CPJ said in a statement.

According to the statement, the persons demanded the journalist's camera, which the journalist refused to hand over. Then they took the mobile phone of the female journalist and started looking for things and then damaged the mobile phone, Balochistan Post reported.

Further, the organisation has demanded the government ensure the safety of journalists so that they can cover the protest without fear or hindrance.

Notably, during the coverage of the Baloch Yekjetti Committee's sit-in protest against the "Baloch Genocide" in Islamabad, a female journalist, Somaiyah Hafeez, was also detained by the Islamabad police.

Additionally, several other journalists were under severe criticism by the government authorities, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Senior Pakistani journalist and columnist Hamid Mir posted on social media that another journalist, Somaiyah Hafeez, was also arrested by Islamabad police the same day.

Earlier, as the seven-day ultimatum given by the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) ended on Wednesday, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch announced that a protest camp would be set up in front of the United Nations (UN) offices, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Moreover, social media activist Fazila Baloch took to her social media X, stating that despite Mahrang Baloch facing prison and being tortured, she never gave up and stressed, "She is true leader."

"They wanted to control her voice, but she returned in millions. She herself faced prison, torture but she never gave up, as a human she is a real activist & As a Baloch she is true leader. Brave daughter of Balochistan Dr Mahrang," Fazila Baloch said.

They wanted to control her voice, but she returned in millions. She herself faced prison, torture but she never gave up, as a human she is a real activist & As a Baloch she is true leader. Brave daughter of Balochistan Dr Mahrang @MahrangBaloch_#MarchAgainstBalochGenocide pic.twitter.com/HmmGJJstjl — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) January 5, 2024

The decision of the Islamabad High Court after increased police activity around the Baloch protest camp sparked concerns about a potential crackdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahrang Baloch said that the seven-day deadline given to the government for the recovery of missing persons had ended, however, relevant authorities have not given any response.

Meanwhile, in the wake of ongoing protests in Balochistan, a complete shutterdown strike on Wednesday was observed in multiple areas of Pakistan against the extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances of Baloch people, the Yakjethti Committee said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor