"Common Theft", says Moscow as US decides to grant Ukraine loan funded by Russian frozen assets

Moscow [Russia], December 12 : The United States Treasury Department's announcement of disbursement of USD 20 billion to Ukraine from the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets are nothing but "common theft," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, reported Russian state media on Thursday.

"The US Department of the Treasury announced that it would issue a yet another disbursement to support Zelensky's bankrupt regime. They are to receive $20 billion from the Americans, funded by the proceeds from Russia's sovereign assets that were immobilized - and, in essence, stolen from Russia - by the Group of Seven. This amounts to common theft," the ministry said in a statement reported by TASS.

"Theft of Russian assets will ricochet the United States and its satellites, by further destabilizing their 'rule-based order,' which is already sinking into oblivion," the Russian ministry said.

The ministry went on to say that the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden has been trying to impose as many anti-Russian sanctions as possible, ignoring the fact that the US economy is already falling into pieces.

"Russia has enough opportunities and levers for reciprocal seizure of western assets in its jurisdiction, which, in this case, will be used to boost industrial potential and carry out infrastructural projects in Russian regions," the ministry added.

On December 10, Secretary of US Treasury Janet L Yellen said, the funds for Ukraine will be "paid for by the windfall proceeds earned from Russia's own immobilized assets - will provide Ukraine a critical infusion of support as it defends its country against an unprovoked war of aggression."

The USD 20 billion for the benefit of Ukraine is part of the USD 50 billion G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans initiative.

As per a report in The Hill The money will be transmitted to Ukraine through the World Bank, which received the loan from the US. The loan makes up nearly half of the USD 50 billion G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans program.

Funding for Ukraine has been a frequent flash point in government funding negotiations since Russia's 2022 invasion, the US media outlet said adding that supporters of Ukraine fear that President-elect Donald Trump could push Zelensky to cede territory seized by Russia in 2022.

