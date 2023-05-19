Commonwealth nations to review energy transition progress

New Delhi, May 19 Next week, the third Commonwealth Sustainable Energy Forum will bring together senior government officials, private sector actors, industry experts and youth delegates to review energy transition progress and discuss ways to achieve ambitious goals with action on the ground.

Energy access is essential for sustainable development, with nearly 774 million people across the world still without access to electricity. More than half of them live in Commonwealth countries.

Globally, nations are working to pivot towards low-carbon energy systems, in response to climate change, energy security needs and the falling cost of renewable energy technologies.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, highlighted the importance of the upcoming discussions, stating: "Commonwealth countries are working together to fast-track an inclusive, just, and equitable transition to low-carbon energy systems through the Commonwealth Sustainable Energy Transition (CSET) Agenda.

"While the transition pathways may differ, the move to clean energy systems is a common goal, and all member countries recognise of the nexus between climate change, energy access and sustainable development."

A number of milestones and new initiatives will be announced at the event. These will be implemented under the CSET Agenda a platform for all member countries to work together to accelerate the global transition to clean energy through collective action, knowledge sharing and technical support.

The Sustainable Energy Forum is also seen as an opportunity to discuss the road to the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, to be held in Dubai in November.

In particular, the event will have a strong intergenerational approach, recognising that young people are essential stakeholders in creating the solutions for the energy transition.

The Forum will meet over three days: The day one focuses on global developments in the transition to cleaner energy; the day two will be a closed-door plenary for member country delegates, including dedicated sessions focusing on youth action; and the day three will consider both public and private financing solutions.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor