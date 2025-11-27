Commonwealth Secretary-General applauds India's selection for 2030 Games

Glasgow [UK], November 27 : Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey has warmly welcomed India's confirmation as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, calling the decision a moment of "great pride" for the entire Commonwealth.

Botchwey expressed strong support for India's selection as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, tellingthat the decision reflects the country's deep-rooted sporting culture and longstanding ties to the Commonwealth movement.

In her response, Botchwey said she was "delighted" by the announcement, praising India's legacy and its previous hosting of the Games in 2010. "India has a distinguished sporting heritage and a deep connection to the Commonwealth Games," she told ANI. "Its decision to take on this responsibility once again is a source of great pride to us here at the Secretariat and our wider Commonwealth family."

She highlighted Ahmedabad as an inspired choice for the 2030 Games, predicting that the city's "warmth, innovation, and rich cultural history" would captivate millions of sports fans worldwide. With thousands of athletes expected to arrive for the event, Botchwey said the Games would offer a powerful moment to "strengthen our common bonds, empower young people, and showcase the Commonwealth's unique spirit to the world."

Botchwey also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for what she described as their deep commitment to the "Friendly Games." She added that she looks forward to close collaboration over the coming years: "I look forward to working with India to make the 2030 Commonwealth Games a resounding success."

The Secretary-General's remarks signal strong backing from the Commonwealth's leadership as preparations begin for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated editions of the Games.

Ahmedabad has been formally ratified as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor