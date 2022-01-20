Communication links affected by volcanic eruption gradually being restored in Tonga

Tonga is on track to restore communication and transport which was hit by a major volcanic eruption on Saturday.

The Tonga government said that the communication links are gradually being restored in the earthquake-hit country and telecom operator Digicel said on its website that international phone services have been restored, reported NHK World.

The international communication links are expected to be re-established which will lead to confirmation of the safety of those who could not be reached earlier and facilitate damage assessment.

Work to clear ash from the airport runway is also ongoing, raising hopes that international assistance to the Pacific island nation will soon be provided, reported NHK World.

As per the Tonga government, three people died and many others were injured in the massive undersea eruption.

Photos said to have been taken by a worker at a local radio station in Nuku'alofa, the nation's capital, showed cars and roads covered with ash, though vehicles can be seen driving along the roads, reported NHK World.

Undersea cables in Tonga have been severed, disrupting telephone and internet connectivity.

A powerful underwater volcanic eruption occurred on Saturday beneath the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the capital Nuku'alofa. The eruption, considered the world's strongest in the past 30 years, caused a severe tsunami and covered the islands with a thick layer of volcanic ash.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor