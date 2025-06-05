"Compete unanimity in condemning terrorist attacks": Shashi Tharoor after delegation meets US House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership

Washington, DC [US], June 5 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, said that there was complete unanimity in condemning terrorist attacks and defending India's right to defend itself during the meeting with US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) leadership in Washington.

The delegation held a meeting with US House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership in Washington, DC, on Wednesday (local time).

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor expressed gratitude to the US House Foreign Affairs Committee for the support and said the support was "strong and unconditional." He said that the two sides also discussed other issues like trade, economy, students, visa and noted that the leaders on both sides want to see the relationship become stronger and more effective.

After delegation's meeting with HFAC leadership, he said, "There was complete unanimity in condemning the terrorist attacks and in defending India's right to defend itself, and we are very grateful for that support because it was strong and unconditional. Equally, we talked about broader issues involving our countries, involving trade, the economy, students, visas, and broader concerns about the relationship. But, everybody in the meeting on both sides, the Indian side and the American side, wants to see this relationship becoming stronger and more effective and covering more aspects of life and geopolitics."

India's all-party parliamentary delegation held a meeting with the US House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership. HFAC Chairman Brian Mast, Ranking Member of the committee, Gregory Meeks, South and Central Asia Subcommittee Chair Bill Huizenga, Ranking members - Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Ami Bera, Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific Chair, Young Kim.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the committee members on the success of Operation Sindoor in defining a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

Indian Embassy in the US stated, "The all-party Parliamentary delegation led by @ShashiTharoor held candid & fruitful exchange with @HouseForeign Affairs Committee (HFAC) leadership. Chair @RepBrianMast, Ranking Member @RepGregoryMeeks, South and Central Asia Subcommittee Chair @RepHuizenga, Ranking Member @RepKamlagerDove, Ranking Member @RepBera and East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee @RepYoungKim greeted the delegation."

The delegation led by Tharoor comprises Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting India's vibrant and inclusive democratic character. The delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier, the delegation met with Bipartisan co-chairs of the India Caucus, Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick, as well as vice co-chairs Andy Barr and Marc Veasey, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the parliamentary delegation briefed the Caucus members on the cross-border terrorism faced by India and India's strong and resolute stance against terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in the US said that Congressmen expressed strong support for India's right to respond to terrorism in the spirit of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Caucus members hailed the strong strategic partnership between India and the US.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US stated, "Bipartisan co-chairs @RoKhanna & @RepMcCormick and vice co-chairs @RepAndyBarr & @RepVeasey of India Caucus in the House of Representatives met with the visiting Parliamentary delegation led by @ShashiTharoor today."

"The parliamentary delegation briefed the Caucus members on the cross-border terrorism faced by India and India's strong and resolute stance in the fight against terror. The Congressmen expressed unequivocal and bipartisan condemnation for the terror attack in Pahalgam. They expressed support for India's right to respond to terrorism in the spirit of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Caucus members also hailed the strong strategic partnership between India and USA," it added.

The all-party delegation reached Washington, DC on Wednesday to engage with key US stakeholders. The Indian Embassy in the US posted on X from its official handle that the delegation will meet members of the US Congress, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee. The delegation will also hold discussions with academicians from leading think tanks and various media outlets.

Additionally, the delegation will interact with members of the Indian diaspora during their visit, further strengthening community ties. The delegation aims to brief key stakeholders in the US on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic initiative launched to counter terrorism and disinformation following recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon arrival in Washington, DC, Tharoor recorded an interview with CBS News at the Indian Embassy, followed by a briefing by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra and his team. The delegation reached the US after concluding their visit to Belgium.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor