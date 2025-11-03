"Complete consensus" on Pakistan's security policies regarding Afghanistan, claims K Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 : Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that Afghanistan, not Pakistan, is violating the ceasefire agreement between the two neighbours, even as criticism mounts over Islamabad's inconsistent approach toward Kabul and its failure to prevent escalating tensions, Tolonews reported.

Asif insisted that there was a "complete consensus" within Pakistan's political and military leadership on its Afghanistan policy.

"There exists complete unanimity of views among all Pakistanis, including the country's political and military leadership, regarding Pakistan's security policies and its comprehensive approach toward Afghanistan," he said.

The statement came in response to remarks by Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, who accused Pakistan's military establishment of sabotaging peace efforts. Mujahid said that while Pakistan's civilian government seeks constructive relations with Kabul, its army continues to dictate foreign policy.

As per Tolonews, he even mocked the Defence Minister's authority, suggesting that "perhaps his mandate is only limited to what they tweet."

Mujahid added that Afghanistan did not wish to confront the entire Pakistani nation over Khawaja Asif's remarks.

Observers say such contradictory statements from Islamabad expose the widening disconnect between Pakistan's civilian and military leadership. They warn that the confusion could undermine the fragile ceasefire and peace talks already strained by Pakistan's repeated violations of Afghan airspace and cross-border strikes in Paktika province.

The two sides had earlier agreed to a ceasefire in talks held in Doha, followed by another round in Istanbul where both delegations reaffirmed their commitment. However, analysts note that Pakistan's actions on the ground continue to fuel distrust in Kabul.

A high-level meeting between delegations from both countries is scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul, but with mutual accusations intensifying, diplomatic progress appears increasingly uncertain.

