"Completely unacceptable to see violence": Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Hindu Sabha temple attack

Ottawa [Canada], November 4 : Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, calling it "completely unacceptable" and emphasising that all Canadians should be able to practice their faith in peace.

Poilievre further stated that Conservatives condemn the attack and promised to unite the people and end the chaos.

Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote, "Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today."

"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," he added.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vuong, Toronto MP also condemned the attack and asserted that "Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals" and asserted that the country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians

Sharing a post on X, Vuong wrote, "Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace."

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Sharing a video on X, the Hindu Canadian Foundation wrote, "Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #khalistan."

"Kids, Women and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers," the post added.

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Arya shared a video of the attack on X and wrote, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada."

He added, "I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies."

The Canadian Member of Parliament further expressed concerns that Khalistani extremists are taking advantage of Canada's freedom of expression laws, and are receiving a "free pass."

"No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable," Arya wrote.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

In July, Arya had voiced deep concern over the violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities. In a post on Z, he wrote, "The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti."

Notably, last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor