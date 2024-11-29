Concerned about surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 29 India on Friday once again urged the interim Bangladesh government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, asserting that New Delhi remains concerned with the increasing extremist rhetoric, incidents of violence and violence in the country.

"India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is very clear. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

The MEA's strong reaction came on a day when Bangladesh's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to 17 Hindus, including jailed Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, for 30 days.

Das, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 and sent to jail by a Chittagong court a day later on charges of sedition.

Hindus all over the world have been shocked by the latest incident that follows multiple attacks on the community and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

"We are concerned about the surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocations. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for protection of all minorities," the MEA spokesperson said on Friday.

Several leaders of the Bangladesh's interim government and others, including Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, who led the so-called 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement' that eventually resulted in the fall of government headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August - continue to orchestrate a disinformation campaign against Hindus and spiritual organisation Iskcon, calling it as an "agent of the Awami League" that should be banned in the country immediately.

"We see Iskcon as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. Regarding the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, we expect that the legal processes are being followed and it will be handled in a fair, just, and transparent manner," remarked Jaiswal.

Earlier this week, after the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, the MEA had spotlighted that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, reported from Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," the MEA stated.

Not just India but many prominent Bangladesh leaders have also raised an alarm on the fast-deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, especially for the minorities.

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had strongly condemned the "tortures" inflicted on common people by the interim government in Bangladesh and called for "immediate release" of the Hindu priest.

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately," said Hasina.

The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) president and daughter of the 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also spotlighted several incidents of persecution of members of minority communities that have been reported from across 52 districts in Bangladesh since her resignation on August 5, this year.

"A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and houses of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," she stated.

"After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of the law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest against these anarchist activities," Hasina added.

