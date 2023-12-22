Concerns mount over 'snatching' of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf nomination papers

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : As the electoral process unfolds, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns about the mishandling of its candidates, alleging state machinery interference even during the filing of nomination papers, Dawn reported.

In a recent incident in Gujranwala within the PP49 constituency, the PTI reports that police apprehended potential candidate Munawar Gill from the RO's office before receiving nomination papers, releasing him only after office hours.

Simultaneously, the Lahore High Court directed the additional advocate general to verify such incidents. The party approaches the Supreme Court, seeking a level playing field in the polls, as reported by Dawn.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja described the situation, stating, "Unknown individuals are snatching nomination papers from PTI candidates, even if they manage to obtain them. I am also planning to file nomination papers and may potentially get arrested."

The PTI claims 37 constituencies have witnessed such incidents, mentioning an instance where Shah Mehmood Qureshi's secretary was denied nomination papers at Adiala Jail.

Former minister Hammad Azhar urges filing five additional nominations for every snatched one, emphasising legal action against violating ROs. PTI issues instructions to candidates to move a court of law for each violation.

PTI's additional secretary general, Barrister Umair Khan Niazi, moves the LHC against alleged paper snatching in Mianwali. The petitioner seeks action against DSP Qaiser Sheikh and an extension of the nomination submission deadline.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directs an AAG to submit a report, expressing regret if nomination papers were indeed snatched and emphasising everyone's right to participate in the election.

In Islamabad, the PTI informs the Supreme Court that on the first day of nomination form submission, several PTI workers were arrested or had their forms snatched, calling these acts illegal and a serious threat to fundamental rights, the Constitution, and democracy.

The petition contends that ROs and the ECP are legally obligated to provide a free and fair environment, treating PTI on par with other political parties, Dawn reported.

