"Condition not back to normal pace, sales adversely affected"; Kathmandu locals after protests

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 15 : Residents in Nepal's capital said the city is struggling to return to its usual rhythm, adding that businesses have also suffered in the aftermath of violent anti-corruption protests.

"The condition is still not back to normal pace. The people's movement has reduced. People are still mourning; they are deep in sorrow. Sales have been adversely affected," said Sabita Surkheti, a resident, as she described the atmosphere in Kathmandu's streets.

For others, while there is a sense of unease, signs of improvement are also noticeable.

In comparison to last week, the situation is easing, but it hasn't fallen back into the track like before. Must say that it is improving. We have hope; they have given us trust that the election will take place on time. Trust is the only thing that holds the spirit. I have a belief that the elections will be held on time," said Surya Bahadur Shrestha, another local.

Visuals from Kathmandu this morning showed markets reopening and people returning to daily routines, albeit cautiously. The city, still recovering from unrest, now leans on hope and trust that political stability will follow through with elections as promised.

However, all is seemingly not well as the death toll in the GenZ protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, after taking charge, Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as martyrs and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families.

She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge.

Earlier in the day, the Nepali officials said that the cabinet of the Interim government, led by Prime Minister Karki, is set to expand on Monday with the induction of at least three new ministers.

According to officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Karki finalised the names after rounds of internal consultation.

"Former MD of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, will head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal will head the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, and Rameshwor Khanal will take charge of the Ministry of Finance," an official told ANI.

Ghising earlier served as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Aryal was Legal Advisor to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, and Khanal is a former Finance Secretary.

As per the sources, the oath ceremony is scheduled for Monday itself. "Names have already been submitted to President Ram Chandra Poudel. Preparations are being made," officials at Shital Nivas the President's Office, confirmed.

Paudel appointed Karki as the head of the interim government late on Friday, and she formally assumed office on Sunday. The cabinet expansion, initially expected on Sunday, was delayed due to her packed schedule.

Officials said Karki is also considering names for ministerial portfolios. "The Prime Minister is going through the names of various personnel to take them on board. She also had held rounds of consultations and interviews with them about their roadmap ahead," an official told ANI.

Karki, a former Chief Justice, has until March 5 to conduct fresh elections and vacate the post for the Prime Minister to be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

