"Confident my visits would strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and larger ASEAN region": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Stating that both Brunei and Singapore are important partners in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed confidence that his visits to the two nations will further strengthen New Delhi's partnership with the two countries and the larger ASEAN region.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore today. He will be in Brunei on September 3-4 and Singapore on September 5.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India's ties with them."

Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India’s ties with them. India-Brunei Darussalam diplomatic ties complete 40 glorious years. I look forward to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2024

Notably, this will be the first visit to Brunei by an Indian Prime Minister. This comes as the two nations are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations.

He will hold meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family.

"Today, I am embarking on a first ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights," Prime Minister Modi said in a statement issued by PM Office.

Following his visit to Brunei, he will travel to Singapore, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, PM Lawrence Wong and other dignitaries. He also affirmed that the discussions will deepen India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

"From Brunei, I will travel to Singapore on 4 September. I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. I will also meet with leaders of the Singapore's vibrant business community," PM Modi said.

"I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," he added.

He said that both Brunei and Singapore are important partners in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor