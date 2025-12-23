"Confident our relations will endure," Nepal's Ex PM says on ties with India

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai on Tuesday said that India and Nepal's relations will strengthen further.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattarai said both nations share the same aspirations and that people-to-people ties are the best way to ensure good relations.

"It was a good session; we had a wonderful interaction. We have the same aspirations, feelings, and understanding, which were reflected in this gathering. People-to-people relations are the best guarantee for good relations between the countries. In that sense, I'm very confident our relations will endure and last long and strengthen further, and we must do our best on our part," he said.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the construction of the School Building of Shree Rajya Laxmi Secondary School in Siddhicharan Municipality-5 of Okhaldhunga under Indian aid was laid on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stones were laid jointly by Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Tejan Khanal, Mayor of Siddhicharan Municipality, Okhaldhunga.

The School Building of Shree Rajya Laxmi Secondary School at Siddhicharan Municipality-5 is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of more than NRs.40 million.

"The new building will have three and a half storeys. The project has been taken up as High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), and will be implemented through the Siddhicharan Municipality, Okhaldhunga," the release stated.

Mayor, Siddhicharan Municipality, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the support being provided by the Government of India for the new school building.

The India-Nepal partnership is marked by wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation in various areas. This continued support is a reflection of the deep ties between India and Nepal in the area of growth and development.

On Tuesday, the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in Lumbini was also held, according to the Embassy.

The foundation stone was jointly laid today by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Bhupal Pokharel, Chairman, Dhurkot Rural Municipality, Gulmi.

