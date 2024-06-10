Confident that New Delhi-Kathmandu ties will prosper under Narendra Modi's leadership: Nepal PM 'Prachanda'

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital has expressed his confidence in the future of bilateral relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

In a recent meeting between the two leaders, Nepal Prime Minister extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and conveyed his optimism regarding the trajectory of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

"Had a meeting with Shri Narendra Modi ji. I congratulated him on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India," said the Nepal PM in a post on social media platform X.

Discussions centred on strategies to further enhance the multifaceted ties between India and Nepal.

"We discussed ways to futher enhance Nepal-India relations. I am confident that our multifaceted relations with India will prosper under his leadership," Prachanda's post added.

The Nepal PM was among the distinguished guests for the oath-taking ceremony that took place on Sunday (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan here in the national capital.

Apart from him Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina were the foreign leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for a third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

The Nepal PM arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was received by P Kumaran, the Officer on Special Duty (ER & DPA) division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the visit of Nepal PM showcases the unique ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor