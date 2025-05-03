"Confident that WAVES summit platform will deliberate on key issues before global media...": EAM Jaishankar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the WAVES summit 2025 represents a "microcosm" of the global community and expressed confidence that the platform will deliberate on key issues before the global media, entertainment, and creative worlds.

"Delighted to co-chair along with my Cabinet colleague Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS L Murugan the Global Media Dialogue at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. WAVE Summit rightly represents a microcosm of the global community, including content creators, policy makers, actors, writers, producers & visual artists," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Jaishankar highlighted that, "World order under transformation today has a strong cultural dimension. Equally essential that we give voice to our traditions, heritage, ideas, practices and creativity."

Jaishankar said that physical logistics, alongside digital connectivity, is vital for creating a global workforce.

"For a global workplace and global workforce, there is an accompanying need for shifts in mindsets, frameworks, policies, and practices. Crucial that young talent is made ready for an age of creative-coms, creative sports & creative collabs through skills diffusion," he stated.

He added that Artificial intelligence holds numerous possibilities, and all new advancements come with their own challenges, as AI is bringing about deep changes in various domains.

"Era of AI holds possibilities beyond imagination. The responsible use of emerging technologies will be an increasing preoccupation. So will be reducing bias, democratizing content and prioritizing its ethics," he said.

"Confident that WAVE Summit platform will deliberate on the key issues before the global media, entertainment, and creative worlds," Jaishankar added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups participate from over 90 countries. The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network.

