"Conflict particularly devastating for young children," says PM Modi at Martyrologist Exposition

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PM Modi also took to his X handle and shared photos of paying homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. He said, "President Zelenskyy and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief."

Meanwhile, sharing video and photos on his X handle, Zelenskyy said, "Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression."

"Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible," the post added.

Earlier, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by the Mahatma offered solutions to present-day global challenges, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said

Mahatma Gandhi's statue, located in the 'Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.

The Prime Minister also shared a picture on his X handle and said, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity."

Notably, PM Narendra Modi reached Kyiv on Friday morning in what is the first visit by an indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.

On his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

