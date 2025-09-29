Conflict spreads in tribal-dominated hilly region of Bangladesh, 3 killed

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 29 : Violence has spread to the tribal-dominated hill district of Khagrachari in Bangladesh. Three tribal people have been killed in the violence, the country's home ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Tensions remain high in the area. The army and police have been deployed there.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed deep sorrow over the incident in which three hill people were killed and 13 army personnel, including a major, three policemen, including the OC of Guimara Police Station and many others were injured in an attack by miscreants in Guimara Upazila of Khagrachhari district", the statement said.

"The ministry has assured that legal action will be taken against those involved in this incident after an investigation very soon. No culprit will be spared", it added.

"Until then, the ministry has requested all concerned to remain patient and calm", the statement said.

Local media reports said that tensions spread over the alleged rape of a tribal schoolgirl. A group called Jummu Students held a protest against the rape.

At one point, clashes broke out between the tribal and the Bengalis. The Bangladesh government has banned and blocked and rally in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor