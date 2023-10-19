Conflict with Hamas "battle of entire civilised world": Israeli PM Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said the conflict with Hamas is a "battle of the entire civilised world" and "it is the world's darkest hour".

"This is not merely our battle but it is a battle of the entire civilised world...This is our darkest hour, it is the world's darkest hour. We need to stand together and win...." Netanyahu said while delivering a joint statement alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak post their private meeting in Jerusalem.

Sunak, meanwhile, said the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law and to fight against Hamas after the terror group launched an attack on Tel Aviv on October 7.

"I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas...We also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too," he said while delivering the joint statement.

Sunak said he was "sorry" to visit Israel in "such terrible circumstances".

He said: "In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel..."

He further said he welcomes Israel's decision to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter. "I am glad that you made that decision. We will support it...We also want you to win," Sunak said.

The British PM arrived in Israel on Thursday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier on Thursday, Sunak held a private meeting with Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a private meeting with British Prime Minister @RishiSunak at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The leaders will also hold an expanded meeting, at the conclusion of which they will issue statements to the media," as per the Israeli Prime Minister's official handle on 'X'.

Sunak on Thursday also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog said that during such difficult days, we see clearly who are Israel's true friends.

"Thank you Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak for coming to Israel and for your support and firm stand by the Israeli people. It is time to express a clear moral voice - this is a battle for the values of all humanity. The world needs to understand that if we do not prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from carrying out murderous and criminal attacks - they will not stop with Israel," he wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, as a "ground offensive" of the besieged Gaza Strip loomed, hundreds of Israeli tanks were deployed near the border in south Israel on Thursday, waiting for the all-clear from the country's political establishment and the military top brass.

Israeli tanks and troops mounted on armoured vehicles were deployed in the region, seeming to suggest that a ground assault on Hamas in their backyard, Gaza, could begin any time soon.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said four rockets of nine launched from Lebanese territory were intercepted, adding that several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli forces.

The IDF added that in response to the attacks, Israeli forces targeted the site in Lebanon from where rockets were fired into Israel and also struck at Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire.

The Israeli forces also claimed to have thwarted and dismantled a terrorist cell using a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) of the IDF.

