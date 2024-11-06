Congratulations pour in for Donald Trump on historic second presidential term

Washington DC [US], November 6 : A host of world leaders offered their congratulations to Donald Trump as he swept through the Battleground states to be projected as the next President.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia reaffirmed the friendship between the two countries as he congratulated Trump.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Keir Starmer said that as the countries are "closest of allies," he looks forward to working with him in the coming years.

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," read the X post by the UK PM.

Emmanuel Macron also congratulated the Republic candidate, and said, "Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel congratulated Trump on his "historic return to the White House," adding, "Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Trump on his victory

In a post on social media platform, X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory".

PM Modi expressed confidence in taking the Indo-US ties forward to greater heights as Trump would take over for his second term.

PM Modi also said, "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity".

Notably, this is going to be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Addressing supporters in Florida, accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members, Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time," which will help in making "America great again."

Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News. As per CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for the governors in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway.

