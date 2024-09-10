Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Washington DC, to meet diaspora, students

Washington DC [US], September 10 : Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the Washington Dulles International Airport, on Monday (local time).

The Congress leader is scheduled to meet with students at Georgetown University, followed by a diaspora event in Virginia.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi.

Calling the Indian diaspora in the US a 'vital bridge' between two nations, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has said that Dallas has provided a "fantastic start" to his US visit.

Gandhi, who arrived in Dallas on Sunday, interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. He also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Dallas.

LIVE: Interaction with Students | University of Texas | Dallas, USA https://t.co/b4dofNsEle— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2024

Calling his interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas "dynamic and engaging," Rahul Gandhi said that they held discussions on politics, production, and skill-respect in India.

Speaking about his interaction with the Indian diaspora, Congress MP said that he emphasised key values that are essential to Indian politics, including love, respect, and humility.

Watch: Interaction with Indian Diaspora | Dallas, Texas, USA https://t.co/1CpDoOMlYT— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 9, 2024

In a post shared on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Dallas has provided a fantastic start to my USA tour! My interaction with students and faculty at the University of Texas was dynamic and engaging, with thoughtful discussions on politics, production, skill-respect in India, and the vital role of youth and women in shaping the future of our nations."

"In my address to the Indian Diaspora, I emphasised key values essential to Indian politics: love, respect, and humility. I highlighted the importance of embracing India's rich diversityits languages, cultures, and traditionswhile upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. Like the US, India is a union of states, where all languages, religions and communities are equal," he added.

