Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges US to help end anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

Washington DC [US], August 10 : Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to assist the Bangladeshi government in ending the violence against Hindus in the country.

Krishnamoorthi requested Blinken to engage with Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, and bring violence to an end and perpetrators to justice.

In a letter to Blinken, Krishnamoorthi said, "I am writing to you regarding the fluid situation in Bangladesh and the rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Now that Muhammad Yunus is sworn in as Prime Minister for the interim government, it is of utmost urgency that the United States engage with his government for the purposes of both bringing the violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice."

Referring to media reports of the anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh, Krishnamoorthi said, "Sadly this is not the first time that anti-government protests in Bangladesh have metastasized into anti-Hindu violence. The anti-Hindu riots in October 2021 left 9 people dead amidst the destruction of hundreds of homes, businesses and temples. In 2017, more than 107 Hindus were killed and 37 "disappeared" according to Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote' The anti-Hindu riots of 2013, following the International Crimes Tribunal conviction of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Sayeedi for war crimes, were especially destructive."

"Instability in this region, fueled by religious intolerance and violence, is clearly not in the interest of the United States or its allies. I urge you engage directly with Prime Minister Yunus' government and exert the influence of US to help his government end the violence and bring those responsible to justice," he added.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

